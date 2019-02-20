Best Answer: Yes, the Galaxy Watch Active works with iOS. You will need at least an iPhone 5 or newer device running iOS 9.0 and later. Even though it is compatible, the features that are available when connected to an iPhone are limited. For best results, you'll want to connect the Galaxy Active with a Samsung Galaxy device.

What is the Galaxy Active?

The Galaxy Watch Active is the new wearable that Samsung announced during their February 2019 event. It's a sportier take on the Galaxy Watch that launched last year.

The Active features a 1.1-inch 360x360 full-color always-on circular display that's made from Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Everything is powered with an Exynos 9110 dual-core processor, 768Mb of RAM, 4GB storage, and a 230mAh battery. It runs Samsung's Tizen OS 4.0, carries a water resistance rating of 5ATM and IP68, has military-grade durability, and features NFC for Samsung Pay.

And since the Active is health-focused, it adds in stress level monitoring, can auto-detect exercise, and even blood pressure with compatible devices.

So I can use this with my iPhone?

As long as you are using an iPhone 5 or newer with iOS 9.0 or later, yes. The Galaxy Active will connect via Bluetooth and you'll need the Samsung Galaxy Watch app.

However, there are limitations with what you can do with the Galaxy Active when it's connected to an iPhone, rather than a Samsung Galaxy device.

What are those limitations when using Galaxy Watch with iPhone?

The limitations when using a Galaxy Watch with an iPhone are as follows (taken directly from Samsung's site:

Reply function unavailable (replying and message syncing for features such as text messaging, messenger app, emails).

S Health features unavailable (viewing map, workout of the day recommendations, etc.).

Samsung device-only features unavailable (Samsung Pay, T-money, Nike Running, SOS functions, etc.).

Music Manager (PC web version) must be used to send music files to the Watch for playback on the Music Player.

Only free apps and Watch-specific apps can be downloaded from the Samsung Galaxy Apps.

Availability of app download may also vary by app developer, OS, software version and service region.

While you can use the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active with your iPhone, the full potential will be limited. Honestly, we recommend sticking with an Apple Watch for your iPhone, and using a Samsung Galaxy device (or other compatible Android device) to get the most out of the Galaxy Active.