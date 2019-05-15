Best Answer: No, you cannot. The Oculus Quest battery should only be removed or replaced by an Oculus professional.

Repairing old batteries

A major issue with all mobile devices is having to replace the battery. Integrated batteries are not like your standard AAs where you can just swap a new one in whenever you'd like. It typically takes some knowledge of electronics, will likely void your warranty if you do it yourself, and is best handled by the manufacturer.

What about the Quest?

Like the Oculus Go, the Quest has an internal battery that is rechargeable through an external USB-C port. While this battery is designed for a substantial amount of use, even if recharged properly, someday it will likely run out of juice and need to be replaced. Like all electronics with integrated batteries, this should ideally be handled by the manufacturer. In this case, Oculus.

If the battery fails while it is under warranty, this is likely something they can replace. It is not, however, advised to try and replace the battery yourself unless you are a trained electrician. This will most likely void your warranty, as is the case for most electronics. Luckily, the battery for the Quest is designed for heavy usage, and as long as you recharge it properly, and with the intended charging cable, it should last a long time.

How to get in touch with Oculus

Should you find yourself needing to replace your Quest's battery, you can submit a support ticket here to get in touch with Oculus Support.

Submitting the ticket takes just a couple of minutes, and once you send it off, Oculus says you can expect a response within one to two business days.