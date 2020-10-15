Roblox is available on the PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Xbox One. If you're curious about the game and you want to get in on the fun, you'll have to download it for yourself. As of now, there's no way to play Roblox without downloading.

If you've spent enough time on the internet, you may have come across a little game called Roblox. Roblox is a massively popular online game platform and game creation system that allows users to program their own games and share them with others. It's a huge hit with younger gamers and has been played by at least half of all children in the United States under the age of 16 — That's pretty impressive.

How to download Roblox

As of this writing, there's no way to play Roblox within your browser window. You'll have to make space and download it onto the device you'd like to play it on. Downloading the game is very easy and totally free. If you're downloading onto the PC or Mac, head over to the Roblox website and create an account. Click on the play button on any of the games and you'll be prompted to download the Roblox Player. Once the download is complete, the game will start. Now that the Roblox Player is installed, you can jump into any game you want to from your profile on Roblox.com.

If you're interested in downloading Roblox on your phone or the Xbox One, just search for Roblox in your chosen platform store and install it. It's that simple.

Endless possibilities

Roblox might seem cute and simple, but a closer inspection will reveal a very robust game creation platform. It's also one of the best free to play games and is a great introduction to coding, and an even better way to keep kids connected with their friends. It's easy to see why it's one of the best games for kids on any platform.