It's always fun to immerse yourself in a world of pure imagination virtual reality, but there are also times where you'll want to share your world with other people. In most cases, a Chromecast will be your best option.

But say you have a spare phone or tablet. It'd be cool to be able to share your gameplay footage with this device. So, can you Cast your Daydream footage to a spare phone or tablet?

Well…

In a word: no. Or at least, probably not. Phones and tablets just don't include the bits that let them act as Chromecast receivers, while Chromecast dongles, Android TVs, and Chromecast-enabled speakers do. Some users were able to get the Cast Receiver Android TV app sideloaded onto an Amazon Fire TV, so there was some hope that this would also work for your phone.

Alas, it doesn't. At least, not for me. I tried sideloading the application onto both a Google Pixel 2 XL and a Samsung Galaxy S8, and while the application ran, neither phone showed as a Cast target for the other phone, my Chromebook, or the Chrome browser on my computer. It can't hurt to give it a try — so long as you trust sideloading the app — but don't set your expectations too high.