Best answer: Yes. The PlayStation 5 can play PlayStation 4 games, including VR titles. It is, however, unlikely that it is backward compatible with any other PlayStation consoles.

Can the PS5 play older games?

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) will be backward compatible with the PlayStation 4 (PS4), so you don't need to worry about losing access to your collection of PS4 games. This includes VR titles since the PlayStation VR (PSVR) is confirmed to work with the PS5. Your saves will also transfer over, as Sony has given an example of someone starting a game on PS4, moving to PS5, then back to PS4 again all on the same save game.

What about much older games?

While many are hoping for PlayStation, PlayStation 2 or PlayStation 3 (PS3) games to be supported on the PS5, it's not very likely. The custom CELL architecture of the PS3 provides a particularly difficult obstacle to overcome, which is why getting backward compatibility on the PS4 was also super difficult.

While anything is possible, we'd recommend against hoping for these games to be playable. The only exception will be through PlayStation Now streaming, which does have some PS3 games.