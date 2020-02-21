Best answer: Yes. The PlayStation 5 can play PlayStation 4 games, including VR titles. It is, however, unlikely that it is backward compatible with any other PlayStation consoles.
- Stock up on games: PlayStation Store gift card (From $10 at Amazon)
- One of the PS4's best: God of War ($11 at Amazon)
Can the PS5 play older games?
The PlayStation 5 (PS5) will be backward compatible with the PlayStation 4 (PS4), so you don't need to worry about losing access to your collection of PS4 games. This includes VR titles since the PlayStation VR (PSVR) is confirmed to work with the PS5. Your saves will also transfer over, as Sony has given an example of someone starting a game on PS4, moving to PS5, then back to PS4 again all on the same save game.
What about much older games?
While many are hoping for PlayStation, PlayStation 2 or PlayStation 3 (PS3) games to be supported on the PS5, it's not very likely. The custom CELL architecture of the PS3 provides a particularly difficult obstacle to overcome, which is why getting backward compatibility on the PS4 was also super difficult.
While anything is possible, we'd recommend against hoping for these games to be playable. The only exception will be through PlayStation Now streaming, which does have some PS3 games.
Our pick
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. All your PlayStation 4 content will carry over and be usable on PlayStation 5. They also come in a wide variety of denominations.
PS4's best
God of War
A new beginning
2018's God of War brings the Spartan warrior Kratos to a new land, full of new myths and monsters, as the aged god-killer is forced into his greatest challenge yet, that of raising his son.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stock up on the best PlayStation 4 titles before it's too late
The PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible but only has one announced launch title. Make sure you have plenty of ways to enjoy your new console by buying the best games of the generation.
Grab one of these co-op games for your PS4 to play with your Valentine
Dinner and a movie. A night out on the town. Ice skating at the park. These are all great Valentine's Day activities. But if you're living happily in a gamer marriage, a night in with your significant other playing PS4 can be just as romantic.
The BioShock Collection, and more, are free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.