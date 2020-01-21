Best answer: The exact list of compatible devices for Diablo Immortal is unknown at the moment, but it's safe to assume that most modern flagship phones that support both iOS and Android will be compatible. Furthermore, checking the Google Play Store and seeing if you can pre-register for the game might be a hint if your device is compatible.
What is Diablo Immortal?
Like most Diablo games, Immortal will be an isometric, top-down, hack-and-slash game where players will battle hordes of monsters, using brute strength and magic to take down their foes. Unlike most Diablo titles, however, Immortal will exist on your phone. It'll also feature a multiplayer component, making the game more akin to an MMORPG. The game is said to have both a single-player component as well as feature-heavy MMORPG aspects.
What phones are compatible with Diablo Immortal?
Because of the relatively small amount of confirmed information surrounding Diablo Immortal, the exact list of compatible devices isn't known at this time. However, we do know that the game will work on both Android and iOS devices, so any players with a new enough phone that runs either should be fine.
For Android users, you'll want to head over to the Google Play Store, where you can pre-register for the opportunity to play early. If you can see the pre-register icon, there's a good chance your phone will support the device, although just how well the game will run remains to be seen. For players on iOS, you'll have to wait until an official launch or pre-register option comes, as it seems as if only Android supports pre-registering for the game at this time.
When does Diablo Immortal launch?
Blizzard has yet to release any information surrounding a release date for Diablo Immortal. However, because the game is already available to pre-register, it wouldn't be too shocking to see a release date get announced soon. Due to this being a mobile title, though, Blizzard will likely spend some extra time making sure everything works as intended by the time the launch actually occurs.
