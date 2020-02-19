Best answer: Yes! NVIDIA GeForce Now supports over 400 games, most of which are playable through your Steam library. GeForce Now also supports more than 1,000 games that can be played through single-session installs, which also utilizes your Steam library. In essence, if you own a game on Steam, there's an extremely high chance you can play it on GeForce Now.
- Try it now: NVIDIA GeForce Now (Free at NVIDIA)
- Play it using GeForce Now: Borderlands 3 ($28 at Green Man Gaming)
- Pick up a game: Steam Wallet Prepaid Card ($20 at Amazon)
What is NVIDIA GeForce Now?
Initially revealed in 2017, GeForce Now is a game streaming service that allows players to access NVIDIA's servers to stream games they already own. Unlike other services that have you buy games in order to play them on a service, GeForce Now allows players to play mostly whatever is in their gaming library already. Thankfully, playing games is just as easy as the service sounds, as players can quickly boot up the app on a computer, select a game and install it, and be playing right away. Because GeForce Now is also supported on Android devices and the NVIDIA Shield, you can also take your games on the go, and play high-end titles no matter where you are.
After being in beta for nearly three years, the service is now open to everyone in two formats. Players who want to experience GeForce Now can sign up for free, but will be limited to one-hour sessions of gaming. On the other hand, there is a Founders membership currently available, which gives players access to the service for a $5 per month fee. Players who subscribe to the Founders membership will get the added benefit of priority access into the service, as well as extended gaming sessions, which means they'll be able to play for hours at a time. It's important to note, though, that there is a chance the price of GeForce Now will go up in the future.
Can you play Steam games on GeForce Now?
As stated above, GeForce Now works in conjunction with your gaming library, meaning nearly everything in your Steam library is available to play. This works by either selecting the game you want to play from the GeForce Now app, or through the use of single-session installs. Installing a game is pretty easy, and involves going through the same process you normally would, only on the GeForce Now app. Save data is synced through Steam as well, meaning that you can play games on GeForce Now and pick them up somewhere else should you need to.
While GeForce Now works with a large majority of games — over 400 at the moment — there are some titles that won't work. For example, after working for most of the beta period, NVIDIA pulled all Activision Blizzard games from the service once it went live, although it hopes to gain them back sometime soon. Likewise, companies like EA, Capcom, and many others choose not to partner with GeForce Now, so not everything will work just yet.
Play anywhere
NVIDIA GeForce Now
NVIDIA's cloud game streaming service is one of the best available today, delivering lag-free gaming at 1080p/60FPS. Playing games is a breeze, and the fact that you don't have to purchase any additional games is a huge plus. The paid plan makes it an immediately enticing option for seasoned gamers.
Play it using GeForce Now
Borderlands 3
Borderlands 3 promises a ton of action and mayhem. Pick your new favorite Vault Hunter and get ready to save the worlds. Thanks to GeForce Now, you'll be able to play this on any device you own that supports the service.
Pick up some games
Steam Wallet prepaid card
Because GeForce Now supports so many games, you can play almost anything you'd like using the service. With that in mind, it might be worth adding to your Steam wallet to make sure you're all set for whatever game you're excited for.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best drives for expanding the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro's storage
It's cheap and easy to expand the internal storage of the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro (2019). We've rounded up the best options for adding additional gigabytes to your favorite set top box.
No need for controllers with these awesome Oculus Quest games
The Oculus Quest can now track your hands as well as controllers, but what are you supposed to do with that? We've got the answers you're looking for.
Grab one of these co-op games for your PS4 to play with your Valentine
Dinner and a movie. A night out on the town. Ice skating at the park. These are all great Valentine's Day activities. But if you're living happily in a gamer marriage, a night in with your significant other playing PS4 can be just as romantic.