What you need to know
- A vulnerability found by security researchers at Checkmarx allowed for an app with only storage permissions to access the camera on your Android phone to take photos and videos.
- The flaw was found to be present in the Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps, as well as other Android OEMs.
- Samsung and Google have since patched the flaw and Google has informed all its OEM partners and issued them patches for the vulnerability.
Recently, a security flaw was made public that allowed the camera on your Android phone to spy on you. The vulnerability was found by security researchers at Checkmarx, and it allowed for an app with only storage permissions to take control of the camera app on your phone to take photos and videos.
The team at Checkmarx found this vulnerability to be present in both the Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps, as well as camera apps from other smartphone makers. In a video demo, Checkmarx used a Pixel 2 XL running Android 9 to show how this flaw worked and several scenarios of how it could be used to spy on you.
It starts by installing an app that only asks for storage permissions on your phone, a permission that is quite common among apps. In this case, Checkmarx used a weather app that then gave an attacker access to your phone with the ability to open the camera app and take photos or videos. Not only could the attacker remotely trigger your camera and view the photos or videos, but they could also view the GPS data to get your location, as well as check the status of the proximity sensor to ensure you were not looking at the phone to see the camera app was active.
Given that the attacker could take video footage, that means they could also record the audio, giving them full access to eavesdrop on your conversations.
Thankfully, Google and Samsung have already patched the vulnerability, with Google doing so back in July with a Play Store update. Google also informed all of its OEM partners about the flaw and sent patches out to them as well.
It just goes to show the importance of regular security updates for phones, and now is as good a time as any to make sure your phone is running the most current OS and all of your apps are up to date.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung rolls out first Android 10 beta for the Galaxy Note 9
Samsung has released the first Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy Note 9. It is currrently available only in South Korea and the UK.
Are you going to buy the Star Wars-themed Galaxy Note 10 bundle?
Samsung recently unveiled a Star Wars-themed bundle for the Galaxy Note 10+, featuring a specially-designed version of the phone, Galaxy Buds, and more.
Verizon finally has coverage maps for its 5G Ultra Wideband network
Verizon subscribers can now see exactly where the carrier’s 5G ultra wideband signal is available.
These are the best workout cases for the Galaxy S9 and S9+
Whether you're taking your Galaxy S9 to the gym or on a run, these are the cases you should consider buying!