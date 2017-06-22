No matter what we pay for phones, we always want a great camera.
OnePlus has consistently nailed the core experience of a high-end smartphone, over-achieving its price in so many ways. But one area where it felt more native to its price point was the camera — but the OnePlus 5 is designed to change that. Even though it is notably less expensive than the flagship competition, the OnePlus 5 will constantly be compared to the top-end phones available today. It's when you start to compare cameras, especially, that the battle gets tough: the past two years have seen fantastic improvements in smartphone cameras at the high end.
Millions of people are familiar with how the Galaxy S8 takes photos, and it's well-regarded as having a consistently good camera in a variety of ways. If the OnePlus 5 can beat — or even just match — the likes of the Galaxy S8, it's going to be in great shape to pick up sales as people look for the best value in a smartphone that includes a great camera. This is how the two compared in our testing.
Daylight photos
When viewing these photos at typical size embedded in a webpage, it isn't easy to pick out differences. That's a good sign for OnePlus, as it shows the OnePlus 5 can put out nice-looking photos what are generally indiscernible from a leading smartphone at a glance.
You have to zoom in pretty tightly to see differences in these photos.
Once you zoom in and start to nitpick a little bit, you can see where the Galaxy S8 does things a bit better. The GS8's photos easily have sharper edges and finer detail when you start to closely inspect them. In most cases, it doesn't really come across in the end product viewed at a typical size (especially when just viewed on a phone) — but sometimes you just get a sense of the GS8's photos being crisper than the OnePlus 5's.
You'll notice from the photos above that the Galaxy S8 still tends to take warmer photos, and although the OnePlus 5's color balance seems better it doesn't have quite the brightness and saturation that the Galaxy S8 does. That's a bit more of a personal preference ... but in general, the average smartphone buyer enjoys the look of those punchy, extra-contrast shots the Galaxy S8 tends to take.
Low light photos
Switching to low-light photos, you can more easily see differences in the output of these cameras at a typical size before even zooming in. The Galaxy S8 on average takes sharper, clearer photos when the lights get dim. When you start to inspect the photos more closely, you'll see the OnePlus 5 has a considerable amount of grain to low-light photos that the Galaxy S8 manages to avoid through a combination of a lower ISO and better overall processing.
The Galaxy S8 is still better in low light, but the gap is narrowing.
Of course you'll notice once again the Galaxy S8's photos are warmer than the OnePlus 5's, but in many low-light scenes that warm color is a bit more accurate to the scene. In some cases it felt like the OnePlus 5 was again too cool in its color temperature adjustment. Having a warmer color temperature is a fine trade off in this case, considering how much sharper the fine details in dark scenes are in most photos compared to the OnePlus 5.
Though it doesn't quite match the Galaxy S8, I'm rather impressed by the OnePlus 5's ability to take solid photos in bad lighting conditions considering its small 1.12-micron pixels and lack of OIS — but if you look at the photos with a critical eye you do notice some of its shortcomings. In some very dark scenes it took multiple shots to get an acceptable one, as it's easier to reach a point where the ISO has to go too high and the shutter speed just can't go any lower without OIS. Considering the fact that the OnePlus 5 isn't that far off from the pace here, it's conceivable that improvements could be made with some software updates. Let's hope it gets tweaked in the future.
Bottom line
The OnePlus 5 takes an admirable swing at reaching a leading camera like the Galaxy S8's, but ultimately doesn't quite get there. Daylight shots are just about neck-and-neck, with the tie-breakers being your personal preference on how the Galaxy S8 tends to over-warm and over-saturate photos and where the OnePlus 5 ends up being a little softer and dimmer. The real separator is low light shots, where the GS8 on average takes a clearer, better-balanced photo — the OnePlus 5 does admirably, but doesn't have the processing (or the hardware, frankly) to perfectly match it.
The Galaxy S8 has a better camera, but the OnePlus 5 is close and has a few extra features, too.
Aside from the main cameras compared here, let's also remember that the OnePlus 5 packs a complete secondary camera that offers a longer focal length for interesting shots and a Portrait Mode that gives you unique background blurring in certain photos. Whether or not those additions bring the entire OnePlus 5 camera experience up to the level of the Galaxy S8 for you is a good question to ask when comparing the two.
The fact that this is a relatively close competition should be taken as a good thing from the perspective of OnePlus, as the OnePlus 5 is over $200 less than the Galaxy S8. It's completely reasonable to see the OnePlus 5's camera capabilities — to say nothing of all its other great qualities — and say it's darn well close enough to the Galaxy S8 that the extra $200+ isn't worth the small improvement.
Reader comments
There are no photos visible in the android app
A bug we're aware of and working on trying to fix. Our apologies.
Good deal, thanks!
Honestly, I don't get why sites like The Verge are criticizing the camera. Worse than the S8 yes, but still v good.
Competition is tight, but they still have to call what's better than another.
I wouldn't even use the word "worse". Seriously, these tech sites are getting really nitpicking; you show these photos to the average user such as my dad and he'll say they all look great. As long as the camera takes decent pics, I'm fine. However, I rarely take pics so the camera isn't a big deal to me.
I believe the reason why the OnePlus 5's camera is being criticized so much is because OnePlus touted it so heavily, claiming it to be the best on the market. That unfortunately puts a bullseye on them because if it isn't, that welcomes criticism. But, people acts as if software updates don't exist. With time, the camera will get better.
I know what you mean, but I think it's at least partly Oneplus' own fault.
They're the ones that called attention to the camera... They made a big deal about how great it is, and it turns out it isn't, it's just a pretty good camera, nothing that special.
Emily Ratakowski is the one I really feel bad for... She seemed so invested. And I'm sure she doesn't really use an iPhone.
It was probably because it was so heavily touted as a headline feature (it's even on the box) but ended up being underwhelming.
It's not that it was bad. It's just really underwhelming in comparison to what was hyped about.
Exactly. Downplay in the marketing then wow in the execution. So few companies do it.
There's a saving here, I don't know if you have it "all mouth and no trousers". Luckily I don't really care about the camera, I'm that specwhore they were so dismissive of lol.
I'd personally rather have OnePlus focus on the experience than just "megapickelz!" and "DAT RAM!", but that's just me.
And that's how OnePlus rolls, so they probably won't be changing anytime soon.
They've pretty much had the user experience bang on for a while, though... Not a great deal to be done.
I do like pickles.
How much revenue does "The Verge" or any of it's related sites gets from Samsung? I have the 8+ and both seem to be good shooters and if one is looking side by side and up sizing or using a loop or some digital equivalent, differences are moot.
Zero? I mean they get clicks and therefore advertising revenue for one of the most popular devices, but the major blogs do not receive any revenue from the OEM's in exchange for reviews, coverage, etc.
I guess my eyes are getting bad. Not much of a difference. All modern smartphone cameras will get the job done is the bottom line.
That's true, the gap between the top 10 cameras is incredibly small.
Absolutely correct. Everybody seems to feel they are a professional photographer taking pics for national geographic these days.
That's pretty much how I feel, just need a decent camera on my phone, which most offer.
If I needed a really good top flight camera I'd use... Ya know... a camera.
Pretty much. It's hard to take a truly bad photo with one.
That is, unless you're shaking it vigorously. xD
In low light, OIS does provide benefit only for static scene. Any movement in frame, kids, dog, your friends, birds, you name it and you get blurry shot. Better to enhance shooting capabilities without OIS. I like Google Pixel and OP 5 way, it is more flexible and useful.
Please make another comparison, or at least include in this one pictures of moving objects! It would be also nice to see for other camera focused mobile phones how they deal with moving objects in low light, if they lock focus fast and correctly, how blurry will be resulting photo. Compared to OP5 and S8 :)
Once again, don't let the hype cloud reality.
The OP5 camera is a solid shooter, but it isn't going to be clearer or whatever. It's just pretty solid.
I still think they should've gone with a sensor with a lower native resolution for larger pixels, but that's just me.
The S8 trounces OP5 in clarity, and I personally prefer the S8's warmer temperature. But is the difference worth an extra $200? Not to me.
Compare apples to apples, purchase direct from manufacturer to direct from manufacture. The Samsung is less expensive. In fact if you look at the 1+5 on Amazon (Only US distributor other than 1+5) their is NO price difference. There are lots of other features like Larger screen, with Much higher resolution, Water resistance, SDXC memory, etc that makes the Samsung S8 a MUCH better Value. Samsung is selling the S8 direct on the web for $625 less at least $200 trade in,
I also believe that the S8 photos are clearly much sharper, with better contrast than the 1+5. The 1+5 are good but do no compare easily. The Video image stabilization is an other photo advantage of the S8 that you overlooked.
I think the OP5 has a good enough camera. I have both the S7, and S8, and to me, there is not much of a difference. Accept the S7 has more modes to play with. The one plus 5 can keep up pretty good, considering its not an over priced flagship! I think it has a lot to do with the situation of the shot your taking, and personal preference. I wouldn't worry about the OP5s picture quality, the photos looked as good as the S8 in most cases. I think Samsung could have done a better job on the 8, a duel camera system should have been used for the S8. It is not a bad camera still, but this is how they string you along. Most all the flagship and even the high end midrange phones are packing great cameras. Thats good for everyone.
Not sure about the US but here in Europe we had already quite a few deals where the unlocked S8 was available for about 530€. Just 30€ more than the OnePlus 5