The long-awaited new game mode will be rolling out as part of a major update to the game that will also include some new maps, the return of Bluetooth controller support, and also get things primed and ready for the new Battle Pass which starts on November 25.

Call of Duty Mobile wouldn't be a true Call of Duty game without a proper Zombie Mode. After teasing the mode with a greyed-out icon on the main menu, the time has come and the horde approaches.

As clarified in an Reddit post from the official COD Mobile account, the update should start rolling out tonight starting at 9 p.m. PST, and as you can maybe make out in the tweeted video above, this is indeed a global update that is intended to land on phones around the world at about the same moment but different times of day based on each region's timezone. Here are the locations and times when to expect the update notification.

Los Angeles: Nov 22 - 21:00 PST

New York: Nov 23 - 00:00 EST

Sao Paulo: Nov 23 - 2:00 BRT

London: Nov 23- 5:00 GMT

Stockholm: Nov 23 - 6:00 CET

Berlin: Nov 23 - 6:00 CET

Moscow: Nov 23 - 8:00 MSK

New Delhi: Nov 23 - 10:30 IST

Sydney: Nov 23 - 16:00 AEDT

Tokyo: Nov 23 - 14:00 JST

While most players are excited to jump into the new Zombie Mode, I'm equally excited to see how the game plays with a Bluetooth controller. If you're in need of a reliable controller, I've got a roundup of the best game controllers for Android in 2019 where you're sure to find something that fits in your price range.