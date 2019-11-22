What you need to know
- The latest Call of Duty Mobile update will be rolling out across the globe this weekend.
- The update will bring back support for Bluetooth controllers and introduce the much anticipated Zombie Mode.
- Also included in the update are new maps and assets for the new Battle Pass which launches on November 25.
Call of Duty Mobile wouldn't be a true Call of Duty game without a proper Zombie Mode. After teasing the mode with a greyed-out icon on the main menu, the time has come and the horde approaches.
The long-awaited new game mode will be rolling out as part of a major update to the game that will also include some new maps, the return of Bluetooth controller support, and also get things primed and ready for the new Battle Pass which starts on November 25.
The horde is coming...#CODMobile pic.twitter.com/J36N6b9Guh— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 21, 2019
As clarified in an Reddit post from the official COD Mobile account, the update should start rolling out tonight starting at 9 p.m. PST, and as you can maybe make out in the tweeted video above, this is indeed a global update that is intended to land on phones around the world at about the same moment but different times of day based on each region's timezone. Here are the locations and times when to expect the update notification.
- Los Angeles: Nov 22 - 21:00 PST
- New York: Nov 23 - 00:00 EST
- Sao Paulo: Nov 23 - 2:00 BRT
- London: Nov 23- 5:00 GMT
- Stockholm: Nov 23 - 6:00 CET
- Berlin: Nov 23 - 6:00 CET
- Moscow: Nov 23 - 8:00 MSK
- New Delhi: Nov 23 - 10:30 IST
- Sydney: Nov 23 - 16:00 AEDT
- Tokyo: Nov 23 - 14:00 JST
While most players are excited to jump into the new Zombie Mode, I'm equally excited to see how the game plays with a Bluetooth controller. If you're in need of a reliable controller, I've got a roundup of the best game controllers for Android in 2019 where you're sure to find something that fits in your price range.
Lock and load
Call of Duty: Mobile
Take the fight anywhere
CoD: Mobile is an excellent addition to the Call of Duty family, and with Zombies and controller support now rolling out, it's better than ever.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Where to find the Disney Plus apps for download: Every platform in 2019
Disney+ has arrived and with it a whole host of ways to watch! We have a list of as many as we could find.
T-Mobile security breach exposed customer names, addresses, and more
Shortly after OnePlus announced a security breach, T-Mobile has shared that it experienced something similar.
The Stadia update is already rolling out to existing Chromecast Ultras
Right before Stadia's launch, Google revealed that it would require the Chromecast Ultra in the Founder's or Premiere editions at release and existing Ultras would need a firmware update in order to work with Stadia. Less than one week after launch, and some users are already reporting receiving the update.
These are the best games included at launch with Google Play Pass
At launch, the Google Play Pass is already packed with some of the best indie games released for Android in the past 10 years.