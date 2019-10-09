What you need to know
- Call of Duty Mobile has become the most successful-launching mobile game in history.
- It has been downloaded over 100 million times in its first week on iOS and Android.
- It also generated over $17 million in revenue.
Call of Duty Mobile has blazed through 100 million downloads on iOS and Android in the most successful launch of any mobile game ever, according to reports from Sensor Tower.
The game, developed by Timi Studio in partnership with COD heavyweight Activision, has passed the record set only last week by Mario Kart Tour to become the fastest launching mobile game ever. According to Sensor Tower's estimates, the game has been downloaded 56.9 million times on iOS, making it the more popular platform with 55.7% of total downloads. Android accounts for the remaining 45.3 million downloads, a 44.3% share.
Even though the game is free to download on both platforms, it still managed to generate $17.7 million in revenue - 53% ($9.1 million) of which came from iOS users, the remaining 47% ($8.3 million) being Android.
Unsurprisingly, the game was most popular in the United States, which accounts for over 16% of overall downloads but over 43% of the games revenue. Other notable mentions include India with 13.7 million downloads, and Brazil with 7.1 million.
By way of comparison, Call of Duty Mobile has eclipsed popular competitors Fortnite (iOS only at launch) and PUBG, as the below table shows:
Call of Duty Mobile combines some of series' most popular guns and maps from previous console iterations of the game, a formula that has clearly brought the title enormous success.
