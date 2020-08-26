Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War ScreenshotSource: Activision

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been revealed with a campaign trailer.
  • This trailer shows intrigue and deception as a team is assembled to take down a Soviet spy.
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on November 13, 2020.

The campaign trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been revealed. Familiar faces like Woods, Hudson and Mason are in, alongside a new cast of characters. You can check out the trailer below.

The campaign appears to eschew open warfare in exchange for a more spy-thriller approach. When we checked out a preview event for the campaign, we found some of the mechanical changes promising but the story is up in the air.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to be released on November 13, 2020. It's coming to PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

Standard or cross-gen

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Cold War era

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes players to the 1980s with a thriller-esque campaign at the height of tension between superpowers. This is just the standard PS4 edition of the game, while the cross-gen version is $70 and includes the digital PS5 version of the game. The ultimate edition includes the cross-gen version and some extra digital goodies.

