What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been revealed with a campaign trailer.
- This trailer shows intrigue and deception as a team is assembled to take down a Soviet spy.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on November 13, 2020.
The campaign trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been revealed. Familiar faces like Woods, Hudson and Mason are in, alongside a new cast of characters. You can check out the trailer below.
The campaign appears to eschew open warfare in exchange for a more spy-thriller approach. When we checked out a preview event for the campaign, we found some of the mechanical changes promising but the story is up in the air.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to be released on November 13, 2020. It's coming to PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.
Standard or cross-gen
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Cold War era
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes players to the 1980s with a thriller-esque campaign at the height of tension between superpowers. This is just the standard PS4 edition of the game, while the cross-gen version is $70 and includes the digital PS5 version of the game. The ultimate edition includes the cross-gen version and some extra digital goodies.
