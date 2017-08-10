If you're looking to buy a MetroPCS SIM — not to worry — you have a few options.

Where Can I Buy a MetroPCS SIM

MetroPCS Store

Most obviously, you can buy MetroPCS SIM cards right in any MetroPCS store. This is your quickest and safest bet (providing you have a store close by). They offer the MetroPCS Universal SIM Card Kit for $10 that includes a Nano SIM card, a Micro SIM card adapter, and a Standard SIM card adapter.

MetroPCS Online

If you don't feel like leaving the house and can spare a few days to wait for your MetroPCS SIM, you can pick one up online and have it shipped to you. The caveat here is that the stock seems to run out quickly, so it's really hit or miss as to whether you'll actually be able to order one or not.

Buy MetroPCS SIM online

eBay

While the other options are easier (in most cases) and definitely safer, you can always buy a MetroPCS SIM card on eBay as well — if that's the route you want to take. We can't 100% vouch for the validity of all of the offerings there, but you can probably find what you're looking for with a bit of research. Just make sure you check the full description and seller feedback before you purchase anything.

Buy MetroPCS SIM on eBay

Caveat Emptor!

You can find MetroPCS SIM cards elsewhere too, but always be conscious of where you're buying from and who you're buying from. Some retailers that may look like they have legitimate SIM cards aren't on the up-and-up. So always do your researched before you click the buy button!