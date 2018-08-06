Amazon has the Bose BOSEbuild speaker cube on sale for just $74.96. Earlier this year, this build-it-yourself speaker was selling for $150 but dropped down to a new regular price of $100 around the end of April. It hasn't been discounted since until recently, and this price drop marks a new all-time low for the speaker.

You may be wondering what exactly a BOSEbuild speaker even is, so let's take a look. It's a Bluetooth speaker with Bose-quality sound that you can build and personalize at home. You can add lights to it, change the covers, and more with ease. It's intended for children ages 8 and above, and is compatible with any Bluetooth 3.0 device, though Bose does offer an iOS app to guide you through some additional hands-on activities.

Now, if you'll excuse me I have a speaker to buy for my son to try and build this weekend!

