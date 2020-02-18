Even the least web-savvy entrepreneurs know that you can't have a business without a solid website. But you can't just whip up a decent-looking site, turn it on, and expect business to come pouring through. Turns out, digital marketing is a bit more complicated than that.

While that level of convenience isn't quite realistic, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing comes pretty close, combining quick web design with powerful data-driven insights that can help guide you on how to promote your site without having to pay for an entire in-house marketing team.

If you've built a website with GoDaddy before, you already know how they guide you through the process, suggesting design templates that make for a clean, user-friendly experience. GoDaddy Websites + Marketing does the same thing more broadly from a marketing perspective, letting you easily integrate multiple social media platforms seamlessly into your new internet hub.

From the dashboard, you'll be able to update your Instagram, Facebook and other profiles. Not only that, you'll be able to see what kind of buzz you're getting on other platforms beyond your site. At a glance, you can check new reviews for your business, mentions on key review sites and much more.

It all gets summed up in a handy InSight score that measures the impact you're having online. This score provides guidance on what your next actions should be based upon what's most impactful for other sites in your industry. It's an intuitive, results-focused approach to building your web presence that has seen users pull in an average of 23% more customers and 18% more revenue. And after all, isn't that what having a website is for?

Curious if it can help your brand? You can get a one-month free trial to the GoDaddy Websites + Marketing service today. Check it out with no obligation, and you won't even need a credit card to sign up.