Looking at Prime Day 2018 for the smart home deals? Haven't invested in a voice-control ecosystem yet or just need some more lights you can schedule on and off anytime you want? We've seen quite a few smart home deals that could definitely help make your life a little easier.

A smart home really isn't worth it if you can't say "Alexa, turn on my living room lights." Start with the Echo Dot for its lowest price since last year's Black Friday at just $30. There are several Alexa-enabled devices on sale today since it's sort of Amazon's big day. Amazon's newest hardware, the Fire TV Cube, is also on sale for $90.

Once you have your hub, you can start adding items to it. Plenty of TP-Link smart bulbs are on sale right now. Get white A19 bulbs for $18 or multi-color BR30 bulbs for $35. These are great options because they don't require a separate hub and will easily connect to your Echo Dot once you've connected them to your Wi-Fi network.

Of course, TP-Link bulbs aren't as advanced as the Philips Hue system. The Hue ecosystem has a ton of options, including a 2-bulb starter kit that comes with an Echo Dot for just $120 total. The starter kit comes with the Philips Hue Bridge that will control up to 50 bulbs and unite them with your Echo Dot for voice control. With your Bridge in place, you can add plenty of smart bulbs to it including $37 A19 color bulbs, $23 dimmable candle bulbs, and more.

Smart lights and bulbs are the simple way to start to your smart home, but there's plenty more you can do. Add smart functionality to your door with the August 3rd-gen smart lock bundle for $238. With this, you'll be able to check that your front door is locked from any room in the house or even while you're away from home. It works with Alexa voice control and lets you track everyone coming and going.

Enhance your safety whether you're home or not with smart security systems, too. The Blink XT 3-camera system is down to $230 today. Some of the Blink XT kits have already sold out, and some are back-ordered, but these prices are legit the best we've seen. You'll be able to use this camera to monitor movement inside and out, get push notifications, and store video footage for viewing later. Add some spotlight cameras from Ring on sale for $140 and you'll be able to see who is messing around in the dark, whether it's a raccoon, your children sneaking out, or someone trying to get in.

All of these deals are just the tip of the iceberg for smart home possibilities. We'll keep adding more smart home deals to this roundup as we find them, so be sure to check back for more.