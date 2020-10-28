Ahead of its release in a couple of weeks, Sony announced that the first free game available with PS Plus on PS5 is none other than Bugsnax. Those looking to pick up Bugsnax on PS4 may be disappointed, however, because it will not be free on the older console. PlayStation Plus members have until Monday, January 4, 2021 ro redeem Bugsnax on PS5.

Additionally, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight will ne next month's free games for PS Plus members on PS4. Both games can be played on PS5 through backward compatibility.

As for the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is a new benefit for PS Plus subscribers on PS5, Sony revealed a list of 20 games that will be available at launch starting on November 12. These titles will benefit from PS5 Game Boost and see increased loading speed and improved or more stable frame rates.

From Worldwide Studios:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

From third-party publishers and developers: