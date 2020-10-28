What you need to know
- Bugsnax will be the first game available for free for PlayStation Plus members on PS5.
- The PS4 version of Bugsnax will not be available for free through PS Plus.
- Sony announced that Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight can be downloaded for free next month on PS4 for any PS Plus subscribers.
- The company also revealed a list of 20 games available at launch through the PlayStation Plus Collection.
Ahead of its release in a couple of weeks, Sony announced that the first free game available with PS Plus on PS5 is none other than Bugsnax. Those looking to pick up Bugsnax on PS4 may be disappointed, however, because it will not be free on the older console. PlayStation Plus members have until Monday, January 4, 2021 ro redeem Bugsnax on PS5.
Additionally, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight will ne next month's free games for PS Plus members on PS4. Both games can be played on PS5 through backward compatibility.
As for the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is a new benefit for PS Plus subscribers on PS5, Sony revealed a list of 20 games that will be available at launch starting on November 12. These titles will benefit from PS5 Game Boost and see increased loading speed and improved or more stable frame rates.
From Worldwide Studios:
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Infamous Second Son
- Ratchet and Clank
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
From third-party publishers and developers:
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Persona 5
- Resident Evil 7
