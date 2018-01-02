This doesn't seem to be widespread, but it's definitely annoying.
When you charge your phone, you typically just plug it in or place it on a wireless charging pad and forget about it. It's a process that you don't really think about on a daily basis, but when something goes wrong with it, it can prove to be awfully irritating.
For some users of the Galaxy S8/S8+ and Note 8, the display on their phones is randomly turning on for no apparent reason while charging. There are reports of this happening on Reddit and Samsung's own community forums, and while it's an issue that doesn't seem to be very widespread, it does sound like a bugger.
One owner of the S8+ says that the screen turns on every ten seconds while charging, and there are a couple videos making their way around that show this odd behavior in action. The screen randomly turns on, turns off, and then turns on again for a seemingly endless number of times.
Factory resets and wiped caches don't seem to have helped at all, and while some users claim this only happens while wireless charging, there are others saying the issue persists whether they're charging wirelessly or with a cable.
Samsung has yet to address what's happening here, but if/when this happens, we'll let you know.
If you own a Galaxy S8/S8+ or Note 8, have you noticed this behavior?
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
Bug causes Galaxy S8 and Note 8 screen to turn on randomly while charging
I wonder if it's been addressed in the beta oreo update.
I'm in the beta. No issues.
May be a bug landed on screen :)
The screen on my S8 will turn on when the battery hits 100%. No other time that I've noticed.
Yeah, that's normal. My Note 4 did that, too.
The video looks like that phone was at 100% when it turned on, mine does the same thing.
I only charge my note 8 when I sleep... so never see this behavior
That's weird. No problems with my Note8, though.
Mine turns on at 100% as well while wireless charging. After that, it turns on every 10 to 20 seconds. I'm on the 4th oreo beta update, so that hasn't helped it. Never noticed it do this while using a cable.
I've never noticed this on my S8 plus. I charge my phone mostly wireless & as others have stated, I've seen my screen come on after it's done charging.
Every so often while wireless charging for me in a note 8.
I can bet all my money this guy dropped his phone hard with a good case.
This started happening to my friend too after he dropped the phone from the second floor
to a cement flooring with an otterbox defender case. Nothing happened to the phones glass, but
obviously he damage the internals.
It could be due to the phone producing alerts, for say, a received text message or email. Have those who have experienced this, ruled out these kind's of things?
Did you watch the video? Did you see any alerts on his/her phone? No? Ok...
You can't tell from the video. Notifications may be turned off while on locked screen.
This could also be happening when the ringer is on mute or vibrate, as a way to alert the user that they have a notification. We don't know what the phone was set to in the video, do we?
I have an otterbox defender case for my Note 8 and have the issue when wireless charging is struggling to work through the case. When I take the case off the issue goes away.
Haven't had any problems and I'm on the 4th beta. It comes on after it charges 100%.
My s8 does it. I know it does it at 100% charge and I believe periodically more often. I haven't really troubleshooted but one word think Samsung wo d address. I almost always only uses the Samsung wired charger.
My note 8 just started doing this as well
My S8 does this.
It has never been dropped.
I charge it using a cable.
Only way to keep the screen from coming on (for me) at night is to shut the phone off.
I also leave it face down!
A minor annoyance at worst.
I've seen this happen with the S8.
It's also happening when the phone is not being charged and not being used.
Didn't realize this was widespread. Happens with my S8+ only when I use my wireless charger. When this happens I usually end up taking if off the charger for a few minutes then put it back on. Definitely annoying and had this issue for months already.
So glad I don't have this issue *knock on wood* ... I'd end up smashing my S8+ into a thousand pieces. How annoying that must be.
This literally happens to me all the time, I thought it was just me!!! 😂
Had this happen a few times. Then I set up the screensaver using Google clock when wirelessly charging. It hasn't happened since, and I like having the clock, especially at night by my bedside.
Edit: I have a GS8.
Mines turns on at every charging percentage interval. So when going from 51% to 52% while charging. Once it hits 52% it'll turn on, and so on and so forth... It's very annoying, and only does it while charging
Happened on my S8 once in a while. Changed wireless charging pads and it stopped.
So far my S8 and my wife's Note 8 do not exhibit such behaviour.