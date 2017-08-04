The budget and mid-range phone space is full of great phones, so does that make you less likely to buy a flagship?
The Android space is saturated. There are great phones at every price point, from the $70 Moto E4 all the way up to the $800+ Galaxy S8+. And while the premium phone segment will always have a place in the market for early adopters and tech enthusiasts, it's not clear whether the returns are worth it.
Case in point: the Moto G5 Plus, which costs around $230 but can be found for less, is a fantastic budget device with very few compromises. And the OnePlus 5, which costs $479, is a premium phone at a mid-range price. How do they stack up to the aforementioned Galaxy S8+? Our resident video guru, Jacklyn, explores this question in her latest video.
i have always had flagships, and I'm considering dropping down to mid-range and/or budget phones
I mentioned this in Flo's Pixel article from this morning, but it's worth repeating: unless you really care about getting the best possible photos you can from your phone(a totally valid feature to ask for), you'd be served better by a mid range phone with a Snapdragon 626 or 660 than a flagship. It'll be half the price, 95% as good and get much better battery life.
In addition to what tom said, sometimes you also get extra features like the IR blaster with xiaomi phones or custom ROM support with 1+ phones.