The budget and mid-range phone space is full of great phones, so does that make you less likely to buy a flagship?

The Android space is saturated. There are great phones at every price point, from the $70 Moto E4 all the way up to the $800+ Galaxy S8+. And while the premium phone segment will always have a place in the market for early adopters and tech enthusiasts, it's not clear whether the returns are worth it.

Case in point: the Moto G5 Plus, which costs around $230 but can be found for less, is a fantastic budget device with very few compromises. And the OnePlus 5, which costs $479, is a premium phone at a mid-range price. How do they stack up to the aforementioned Galaxy S8+? Our resident video guru, Jacklyn, explores this question in her latest video.