Google has been working to make Chrome on Android a viable browser for their Daydream VR for months now, slowly adding features to the app to make it more VR friendly, all the while holding off on actually making it a Daydream Ready app. Since Chrome 61 you could put your Daydream ready phone into your View with the Chrome tab open and the page will be viewable when you put the headset on but viewing was really all you could do. The Keyboard didn't work to let you browse, you couldn't change anything at all, it was simply a viewer. That all changes with the latest unstable Chrome Canary. What is Chrome Canary

Chrome Canary is an unstable, test bed for Google Chrome. For android there are essentially three different Chrome apps; Chrome, the stable app, Chrome Beta, mostly stable with some experimental features, and Chrome Canary, unstable and very experimental. To be clear Canary is really bad at being your daily browser on your phone, which is why it doesn't replace your normal chrome app, what it does is let you experiment with things that Google are hoping might work. So let's jump in on how to get these features. More: Make your own Google Daydream View Step by step Download Chrome Canary Open Canary and navigate to chrome://flags Scroll down to the WebVR section Enable all the VR things!! Especially Chrome icon in Daydream Home Restart Chrome Canary Put your phone in your Daydream View and launch Daydream Select Chrome Canary and browse the web. The details As you can see from the step by the step it isn't a difficult process. There is a slight risk that Chrome Canary might stop working if you activate some of these features but don't worry, nothing you do here can hurt your phone. Once you have downloaded Chrome Canary you can navigate over to chrome://flags to play around. You can browse through all of these experimental features and enable ones you like the look of, but we are focused on the WebVR section about halfway down. Here's a tip; search for webVR using the inbuilt search function, enable it then clear the search results. Now it will be easy to scroll down at speed until you see the blue enabled box. You can enable all the VR parts in Canary but the most important one is Chrome icon in Daydream Home, that's the one that will allow you to use Chrome in your VR. So what can I do with it?