We could be looking at the largest chip-maker takeover in history.

At this point, chances are you've heard a thing or two about Qualcomm and Apple's dispute between one another throughout the year. Apple initially claimed that Qualcomm was charging too much for its mobile modems and taking advantage of its place in the market, and as a result of this, we've seen Qualcomm request that Apple stops all iPhone manufacturing and sales in China, a report that Apple shared classified Qualcomm information with Intel, and much more.

Following this ongoing contention, it's now being reported that Broadcom is interested in acquiring Qualcomm for more than $100 billion.

At $70 per share, Broadcom would pay over $100 billion to acquire Qualcomm.

Bloomberg initially reported this news on Friday, November 3, and should the deal go through, Broadcom would purchase Qualcomm at around $70 per share with a deal that includes both cash and stock options. Broadcom will reportedly make Qualcomm the offer within the coming days, but at this time, no final decision has been made.

Most of our readers are probably familiar with Qualcomm and know that the company's modems are used in just about every smartphone on the market, but what about Broadcom? Just like Qualcomm is the largest manufacturer of mobile modems for data connections, Broadcom is the largest manufacturer for mobile Wi-Fi chipsets.

Both Broadcom and Qualcomm declined to comment on this when asked about it, but should this deal actually go through, we'd be looking at the largest takeover for a chip-maker that the world's ever seen. This has potential to be huge, so we'll keep an ear to the ground over the next few days and see if anything comes of this.

Qualcomm sues Apple for giving rival Intel classified information