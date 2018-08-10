Right now, Amazon is offering refurbished versions of its Echo Dot for just £29.99. Amazon backs these with a full 12-month warranty and they are all tested to look and perform like new, so why now save a few extra quid on the hardware purchase by going with a refurbished unit?

The hands-free, voice-controlled Dot is Amazon's entry-level Echo, offering the ability to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, send and receive messages, answer queries, read the news, set alarms or timers, among other things.

It features 7 in-built mics to help it pick up your commands, even when playing music, and has a built-in speaker for output (and can even be paired to other speakers via Bluetooth or 3.5mm stereo cable for added oomph).

There's also a discount on the refurb second-gen Amazon Echo. It's down to £59.99 from it's usual £79.99 asking price.

These discounted prices make it a perfect time to finally give in and see what Amazon's Alexa is all about or a good excuse to add more Echo hardware throughout your home.

