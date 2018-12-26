Christmas is over, but the deals haven't gone with it just yet! Thankfully, Boxing Day is here with one more chance to score a deal on several best-selling products before the year ends. Most of these could be very handy for 2019, so don't delay! These deals won't last past the end of the day.
Master Chef
Instant Pot DUO Plus
The Instant Pot is one of the hottest selling kitchen appliances in recent years. There are a bunch of different models, but this one offers an eight-quart cooking capacity along with nine cooking functions from pressure cooking to steaming to warming and more.
HQ Audio
Sennheiser headphones
Whether you're looking for wireless Bluetooth headphones or a reliable pair of wired headphones, Sennheiser has several great options which offer high quality audio at fantastic prices.
Helping Hand
KitchenAid 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
This powerful stand mixer lets you create high-quality baked goods from the comfort of your own home, with the ability to purchase additional attachments to expand its functionality.
Who Are You?
23andMe DNA Test Kit
With one of 23andMe's DNA Test Kits, you can discover a breakdown of your ancestry and connect with your heritage in a new way.
More Control
Smart Home Device Discounts
From bulbs to thermostats to deadbolts and more, there are so many ways to can make your home smarter piece-by-piece, and at these prices, it's not too expensive to do so either.
iLove To Save
Refurbished Apple iPad and iPhone
Whether you're on the hunt for an iPad Mini, an iPad Pro, or maybe the iPhone 6 Plus, there's a good variety of Apple devices here which are certified refurbished and now available at a discount.
Boxing Day only comes once a year, so don't take it for granted! If you're interested in seeing deals like these year-round, make sure to follow Thrifter Canada on Twitter to get the latest updates.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.