When CrackBerry Kevin first suggested I try out the Bose SoundWear, I thought it looked an awful lot like a toilet seat. But it's not, nor is it an airline pillow, horseshoe, or boomerang. The Bose SoundWear is actually a wearable speaker, and while it'll never replace your headphones, it does complement them in a way that's more useful than I ever expected.

If you're at all like me, with a lifestyle that's got you running around so much that you can't even sit still in your own house or office, the SoundWear is one weird piece of tech that you might just find a use for – assuming you can find the space in your budget for these and a set of headphones. Come see what I mean in the MrMobile Bose SoundWear review!