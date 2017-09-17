Bose is synonymous with quality and expense, and with those come great features.

Bose's QuietComfort 35 headphones are some of the most highly-recommended active noise-canceling headphones on the market. Modern Dad calls them the best headphones a traveler could ask for, and its successor, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, are apparently packing a new feature that'll be quite handy to Android users: Google Assistant.

Look what I found early .... Bose QC 35 II pic.twitter.com/vq2zXDDb2A — Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins) September 16, 2017

Jeremy Judkins has apparently stumbled across a retail box for the new model, and right there on the back of the box sits a nifty new Google Assistant built-in logo. Having Google Assistant on-board could be a great help, even if its media commands turn out to not be quite as robust as ones on the Google Home, and hopefully with Bose's nose eliminating magic for its mic array you'll be able to get commands heard clearly while going about our noisy, busy lives. Battery life also hopefully will be improved on this model, but the only big question I have left here is will the Bose QC35 II finally make the jump to USB-C for charging?

The headphones are expected to be a part of Google's October 4 event, during which the company will announce the Pixel 2 series. Like last year, where Google also unveiled the Home and Wifi, we're expecting to hear about a new initiative where Google will partner with audio accessory manufacturers like Bose to include Assistant in these products.

The headphones were initially unveiled by 9to5Google last week.

