Mayhem is coming, and it can be pre-loaded shortly before launch so that you can get in on the action the very first second it becomes available. Gearbox has revealed the global pre-load and launch times for Borderlands 3 on console and PC through the Epic Games Store.

Console players will be able to hop in starting at midnight local time, September 13, as a "rolling midnight release." Whenever it hits 12:00am your time, you're free to explore the galaxy — so long as you pre-loaded first. The only exception is North America. The game will release across North America at midnight Eastern time, so players on the west coast can jump in at 9:00pm September 12th.

As for PC times, you'll need to consult the handy map above. Borderlands 3 will release through the Epic Games Store at 12:01am British Summer Time on September 13th. This means that you'll need to wait until it hits midnight in London in order to play, regardless of which region you are in. The company released its minimum and recommended PC specs last week.

Borderlands 3 will be available to digitally pre-load 48 hours before the launch time listed for your region.