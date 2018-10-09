Borderlands 2, which came out in 2012, is a unique take on the first person shooter (FPS). With a funny and crazy story, Borderlands 2 never took itself too seriously, giving you the chance to enjoy the cel-shaded visuals spraying blood all over you and the literal millions of weapon combinations the game could spit out at you. If you don't own it already in non-VR form, it's still worth picking up and playing through, especially since it's available on just about every platform and console. Even now it holds up as one of the most fun FPS I've ever played. See at Amazon What is the control system? Borderlands 2 VR is controlled primarily with the DualShock 4 controller but is said to be "Enhanced by the Move Controllers." The team at Sony have mentioned that the game will include teleporting as your means of locomotion, which has been utilized in a lot of VR games since teleporting helps to reduce the motion sickness that can occur in VR. However, using the DualShock controller will allow you to move around at a walking and running pace. Using the Move Controllers should allow us to use the melee and gun powers separately for some pretty sweet combos and it will definitely make dual wielding heaps of fun, while the teleporting mechanic will hopefully make boss fights a little easier, or crazier. At least, it'll put a new spin on the game if you've played it already. Is it still multiplayer?

Unfortunately no, Gearbox made Borderlands VR a single-player experience. That means it edited some of the hunter skills to better reflect that single-player feeling. One example is for Maya, who's going to see the following change:

We updated previous skills that relied on a co-op partner, such as Maya's "Res" ability, which now is called "Empathy" – causing Phaselock to deplete half your current health, damaging enemies based on how much health you lost.

While it's a shame we won't be able to play on Pandora with our friends, it's good to know that Gearbox has reworked the game instead of just doing a straight port, which given the crazy nature of the gameplay would have probably made for a poor port. What on earth is BadAss Mega Fun Time? BadAss Mega Fun Time — or BAMF Time — is a new mechanic especially developed by Gearbox to help you cope with the frantic nature of the game in VR. Essentially, it's a bullet-time mode that allows you to move around in real-time while everyone else is going as slow as molasses. This kind of slow-motion is exceedingly helpful in VR as a way to gather your thoughts and take specific aim at something rather than just raining a hail of bullets on everything. It'll also allow you to use your skills while in BAMF Time, making kills even easier, or crazier, depending on your tastes. For me, crazier is always better. What other VR goodness is there?

Borderlands 2 VR will let you play with all the original hunter classes but with their skill list updated to use the VR view and the BAMF Time mechanic. This is another welcome change from Gearbox, showing they have put thought and effort into the VR version of the game. The other big VR experience is going to be the driving. Taking the unique way VR handles visuals, Gearbox is trying a different approach to the vehicular mayhem from the original game. You'll use the Move Controllers to steer the vehicle while your headset acts as your target reticule. All you need to do is look in the direction you want and your gun will shoot that way. This could, of course, be a recipe for disaster and make you feel sick but I think Gearbox is aware of this and is just trying to have some fun with us. When and where can I get it? Borderlands 2 will be available on December 14 but is available now to pre-order through the PlayStation Store. If you do pre-order, you get a PS4 theme for your troubles. The Pre-order price is $50, which makes sense since it's a full-length game.