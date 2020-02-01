If you want to be more successful at work and happier in your personal life, learning how to read quickly and efficiently is an absolute must. From powering through reports at the office to tackling that digital stack of books on your iPad, learning how to be a fast reader is a skill that has to be developed over time, and these five apps and tools will help you get there faster so you can be more productive in 2020.
MSRP: $25 | Sale Price: $10 (60% off)
This Chrome extension will help you read more effectively by eliminating all of that obnoxious clutter that can pop up on your browser. You'll be able to read without those disruptive images, links, and other distractions that are often placed between text on countless sites. Plus, several other tools will help you stay organized online as well—including text annotation, highlighting, text-to-speech conversion, and more.
MSRP: $347 | Sale Price: $39 (88% off)
If you can't carve out more time to read, it's time to get smarter about what you're reading. With 12min, you can power through important books on a variety of interesting topics with concise, 12-minute breakdowns. Every month, you'll receive 30 new titles, and it's easy to search for what you're looking for based on author, genre, and more. You'll also be able to download your 12-minute breakdowns, so you can listen on the go.
MSRP: $840 | Sale Price: $100 (88% off)
Outpace the competition in the business world with this leading book summary service, which keeps the most important elements of a variety of business-based books while eliminating the less important parts so you can digest them faster. Your membership comes with unlimited access to a massive collection of over 300 high-quality summaries, and new ones are added every year.
MSRP: $499 | Sale Price: $40 (91% off)
This simple tool will help you read faster by teaching you how to harness the techniques of the world's best speed-readers. You'll be coached by speed-reading pros who have years of experience with several different methodologies, and several in-app coaching tools will help you remove bad reading habits automatically—regardless of whether you're reading online or in print.
MSRP: $300 | Sale Price: $29 (90% off)
If you're one of the countless busy people who feel as though you just don't have enough time to read, check out this digital library that delivers key insights from over 1,000 best-selling books in just 15 minutes. You'll be able to read from a single account on all of your devices, and the topics range from finance and career to happiness, health, productivity and beyond.
Prices are subject to change.
