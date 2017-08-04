See what Boost Mobile has to offer!

Boost Mobile is an alternative carrier, or Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), that's owned under the same corporate umbrella as Sprint. So it's no surprise that Boost Mobile offers support for phones that operate on Sprint's CDMA and LTE-based nationwide network.

Boost Mobile offers no-contract plans for individuals on 30-day refills that start at $35 as well as unlimited data plans and family plans. Service plans and phones are available at the Boost Mobile website, and it's also possible to bring your own device as long as it's on the company's very minimal list of approved devices. Boost focuses mainly on selling budget devices but you can still pick out the outstanding Samsung Galaxy S8.

Phone selection aside, Boost Mobile does offer attractive plans and nationwide service, so read on and find a plan that works for you!

Best Individual Plans

Boost Mobile offers prepaid 30-day plans for individuals. There are no contract commitments required and you pay in advance for a month's worth of service. It offers really competitive wireless plans that include unlimited talk, text, and 3G data for as low as $35 for 30 days of service.

The $35 plan includes 3GB of high-speed data (limited time offer, normally 2GB) at 4G LTE speeds if your phone is compatible. If you need a bit more data, you can get the $50 plan that includes unlimited high-speed data. Just like the talk and text, data is always unlimited but you'll notice a distinct speed drop down to 3G until you refill your account if you go over your monthly allotment. You're able to renew your service online from Boost Mobile. You also have the option to save a few bucks and sign up for the auto-refill option, which you can opt out of at any time with no cancellation fees incurred.

Boost offers a $35 30-day plan that includes unlimited nationwide talk, text, and data with 3GB of high-speed data.

Boost Mobile is rather generous with its high-speed data rates, and since it operates on Sprint's existing infrastructure and equipment it's able to pass along great savings while still offering outstanding coverage from coast to coast.

Boost also offers add-ons for international calling. Starting at $5 per month, plans for calls and texts to Mexico and Canada can be added to any plans, and per-minute bundles for most other countries start at $3.

Boost also offers several extras for all customers. Unlimited Music Streaming offers the ability to stream music for free without it counting towards your data limit. This is available through services like iHeartRatio, Spotify, Pandora, Napster, 8Tracks and Slacker. BoostTV offers 24/7 access to premium live and on-demand video content, and packages start at $10 per month. Additional LTE data can be purchased at $5 per 1GB.

Boost's unlimited plan streams video at 480p by default. A $20 add-on offers unlimited HD video streaming. The $50 unlimited plan also includes unlimited calls and texts to & from Mexico, and up to 8GB of data roaming in Mexico (this is a limited time offer).

Here's what it looks like in summary:

$35: Unlimited nationwide calling / text, 3GB of LTE data (limited time only, normally 2GB)

$50: Unlimited nationwide calling / text / LTE data (after 23GB you data may be slowed depending on network conditions), unlimited calling / text to and from Mexico, 8GB of data roaming in Mexico

Best Phones

Boost Mobile offers a wide selection of low-budget Android phones alongside the usual Apple devices, but you can still get the latest and greatest from Samsung, the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Phones are available to be purchased outright at Boost's web site. Of course, you can also stop in at your local Boost Mobile store or kiosk and see what's available in-store.

Best Boost Mobile Phones

Beyond the Galaxy S8, you will also find older models such as the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S6, along with a slew of budget phone options for Android. You also have the option to Bring Your Own Device. To start, you'll want to head to the Boost Mobile website and confirm whether your phone is compatible (the list is very limited), then it's simply a matter of ordering a monthly plan.

Making sure your phone is compatible

Boost is a Sprint property. If you decide to buy your phone directly from Boost mobile, you'll have no compatibility issues, but if you decide to use your existing unlocked phone, things are very limited.

That's because Sprint-branded phones are ineligible and the BYOD list for unlocked phones is as follows:

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 5s

iPhone 5c

Samsung Galaxy S7 Special Edition

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Special Edition

Moto G4

Moto G4 Plus

Moto G5 Plus

Not all unlocked models will be compatible. You can check your phone at the Boost Mobile site.

Since Boost Mobile exclusively offers prepaid plans with no contracts to sign, you're free to stop using Boost by simply not refilling your account by the end of your current term.

There is also a 7-day guarantee for phones purchased through Boost Mobile.

Finding another MVNO

If you're not happy with Boost Mobile for one reason or another, there are plenty of alternative carriers to choose from.

