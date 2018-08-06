Today only, you can take 30% off selected B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth headphones and speakers at Amazon Canada.

The promotion includes the Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in Black, Dusty Rose, Moss Green, and Vapour (that's grey, to me and you). Normally costing $299.99, we've never seen these wireless buds drop below $200 so today's offer represents an all time low price. The headphones are splash and dust resistant, feature 5 hours of battery life and when not in use can magnetically click together around your neck to power down and conserve energy.

You can also grab Beoplay P2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black, Royal Blue, Sand Stone, Umber and Natural colours. It too is splash and dust resistant and offers 10 hours of play time. Now down to $159, it usually averages around $215!

These deals are available today only, so act fast if you want to make the most of these limited time offers.

See at Amazon Canada