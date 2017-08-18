Google Home adds Bluetooth functionality, allowing users to pair their phones to the smart speaker.
While a lot of music services integrate Google Cast, not all do, particularly fan favorite music players such as Poweramp. While streaming music to an ordinary Bluetooth speaker would work fine with those apps, the Google Home did not work with any music service that did not integrate Google Cast.
That changes today. Users can now pair Bluetooth devices to the Google Home, opening the speaker up to be used with any media application. Google announced the feature at this year's Google I/O, and like the new hands-free calling, the feature is now live. Users are able to initiate Bluetooth pairing from inside the Google Home app. In addition to just playing music, Bluetooth pairing would also be useful for using Google Home with Android's Smart Lock feature.
Have you been waiting forever for this feature, or is it something you are barely going to notice?
Reader comments
Noticed this last evening when trying to set up voice calling (not available on my Google Home in Canada yet), and did pair my KEYone to Google Home successfully.
Something else to play with. The phone calling is pretty slick. It is a lot better if you use Google Voice already. Or start using.
It does people apart on the fly and also #s. Which is pretty cool and helpful. Now my big gripe is I have 911 with Google Voice and pay the $1.50 a month but wish it was enabled on the GH. Well I think it is not. Too chicken to test. I get you really can not do 911 without location and location cost money but some of us are paying for 911.
Anyone else have Bluetooth Audio coming through sounding like it's in slow motion? The pitch of the audio coming from my Home through my OnePlus 5 is very low. Weird!
same here. poor quality of audio . phone is s8plus sitting right next to the GH. if that is the quality i will not use it.. still waiting for calling option
Too bad I can't pair it with my TP_Link Music BT receiver like I can with my Echo :( It would be nice to have the Google Home sound output on my stereo.
I think they want you to buy a Chromecast for that. :-)
Or do you mean having the assistant responses come through your stereo? Does the Echo do that?
Audible books work around.....
I'm disappointed that it won't do phone audio, so you can't use it as a speakerphone. It'd be nice to have it pair when I get home, and then be able to answer calls with it. That would be more useful to me than the Internet calling.
Also, you can pair just by asking the assistant...no need to go through the Home app.