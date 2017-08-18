Google Home adds Bluetooth functionality, allowing users to pair their phones to the smart speaker.

While a lot of music services integrate Google Cast, not all do, particularly fan favorite music players such as Poweramp. While streaming music to an ordinary Bluetooth speaker would work fine with those apps, the Google Home did not work with any music service that did not integrate Google Cast.

That changes today. Users can now pair Bluetooth devices to the Google Home, opening the speaker up to be used with any media application. Google announced the feature at this year's Google I/O, and like the new hands-free calling, the feature is now live. Users are able to initiate Bluetooth pairing from inside the Google Home app. In addition to just playing music, Bluetooth pairing would also be useful for using Google Home with Android's Smart Lock feature.

Have you been waiting forever for this feature, or is it something you are barely going to notice?