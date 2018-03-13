St. Patrick's Day, the holiday where everyone is Irish and has lots to say in what they swear is a flawless accent, is on a Friday this year. That means a ton of people are going to leave work on Friday with every intention of not being totally sure where they are when waking up the next afternoon.

There's a good chance you'll find no shortage of places around you serving up all manner of festive specials, but before you go out there's an accessory you may find useful. Even better, it's on sale and can be shipped overnight via Amazon Prime.