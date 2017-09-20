The Blue Satellite Headphones don't just stand out thanks to their striking looks. With an onboard analog amplifier, dual drivers per earcup, and one of the most well-known brand names in audio, the Blue Satellite should have been a shoe-in for first place in my ever-rotating selection of bluetooth headphones.
But after a month of using them in the real world, I can't bring myself to like them nearly as much as Daniel Bader did when he reviewed the Satellite this summer. Maybe that's because I'm not really an audiophile – or maybe it's because I think $399 is a steep price for a headset that doesn't even give you the courtesy of a warning beep before its battery dies. As usual, the truth is probably somewhere in between. Dive into my Blue Satellite review video for the full story!
Reader comments
Great review! It does seem like a big miss that they missed so many important but basic things. :(