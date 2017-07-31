Another security scare has big consequences.
U.S.-based phone company BLU is back in hot water as Amazon has suspended sales of its phones citing concerns over the security of the software loaded on the phones. Amazon says the move is in response to a "potential security issue," though it's not immediately clear if it stems from the same security worry uncovered in apps pre-loaded on BLU phones late last year.
Most people probably don't have any specific brand affinity for BLU's phones, but it has made some of the cheapest Android devices available on Amazon, which has driven sales as it competes in the ultra-low-end segment. BLU has even partnered with Amazon for a "Prime Exclusive" device that was sold with lock screen ads at a steep discount — just $60. At the time of the previous security scare it was apparently determined BLU had things under control enough to keep the phones on sale — but now Amazon is pulling the plug 8 months later.
Amazon's provided the following statement to CNET:
Because security and privacy of our customers is of the utmost importance, all BLU phone models have been made unavailable for purchase on Amazon.com until the issue is resolved.
The interesting part about this whole thing is how long it took Amazon to put a halt on sales, particularly if this is indeed a continuation of the same issue from November last year. With Amazon's reputation on the line in that it's selling co-branded Prime Exclusive versions of BLU phones, it's surprising that it wouldn't have at least temporarily paused sales while this was ongoing. Now, Amazon is now directing customers to BLU for inquiries on their phones, and continuing to sell other Prime Exclusive phones from the likes of Motorola, Nokia and Alcatel.
It isn't likely that anyone will be too upset by not seeing a BLU phone available on Amazon alongside the many other Prime Exclusive devices, but for those who bought one throughout 2017 there are bigger questions as to how big this security hole is and how responsible BLU will be in addressing it.
I just bought the BLU R1 HD from Amazon last week. Looks like I'll be returning it.
Good, seeing as it wasn't the first time, good on amazon to not risk it.
One plus makes better phone than them
But they didn't mount the screen upside down
Not for $60.
Lots of companies make better phones if we are disregarding the price part of the equation.
Kudos to Amazon, BTW.
You know the old saying, If it seems too good to be true, it probably is....
Blu never updates anything OS, Security Patches nothing! They don't one phone that has 7.1.1 on it not one! none of their phones even have 6.1 on them 5 months away from 2018 they're pushing Android 8.0 soon the last security patch on the Blu Pure XR was September 2016
Along with HTC accidentally showing adverts in it's keyboard, the truth is that you don't quite know what is happening underneath in your software.
Would be odd for it to be the same security issue since it was already patched in November. And there was another unrelated patch in March.