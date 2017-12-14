The BLU Life One X3 has a metal body, fingerprint sensor, and 5,000 mAh battery for just $149.

There's a ton of great value to be found in the smartphone space these days, and one company that continually releases respectable hardware for not much cash is BLU. The Life One X3 is BLU's latest unlocked Android handset to hit the market, and it really does look like a pretty good value.

The BLU Life One X3 has a regular price of $249, but for a limited time in honor of its release, you can purchase it for just $149. For that price, you'll be getting a phone with a metal body, 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD display, front-facing fingerprint sensor, 13MP rear and front camera, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Inside the device is the MediaTek 6753 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of expandable storage (up to 64GB), and Android 7.0 Nougat.

Being able to get that much phone for $149 is a great value, and while the One X3 might be worth checking out, it's worth mentioning that BLU really dropped the ball recently. The company accidentally locked its users of the One X2 out of their phone with a faulty software update, and it took the company almost an entire week to come up with a fix – let alone reach out to its customers to let them know that it was aware of what was going on.

We aren't saying that the Life One X3 will be faced with a similar issue, but it's something to keep in the back of your mind.

If you're still interested in picking up the One X3, click/tap the button below.

See at Amazon