A fix is here, but the damage is already done.

Exactly a week ago on November 28, some individuals started to complain about a pretty nasty bug that was affecting the BLU Life One X2. After downloading and installing a software update for the phone, users reported being met with a new screen asking for a password they didn't have. In other words, they were completely locked out of their device.

People began to discover that factory resetting the phone helped get past the screen, and while this did work for some, the real horror is that BLU took six whole days to actually address what was going on.

BLU sent out two messages on its official Twitter account on December 4, and they read as follows:

Urgent: Life One X2 Lock Software Fix! 1/1



If your Life One X2 was updated & experienced an issue with a password lock, send us an email at escalations@bluproducts.com. — BLU Products (@BLU_Products) December 4, 2017

Urgent: Life One X2 Lock Software Fix! 2/2



We will provide you with the software update that resolves the issue and grants you access to your device.



Note: This fix is only for users which haven't yet done a Factory Reset or exceeded the amount of pin attempts. — BLU Products (@BLU_Products) December 4, 2017

One user that spoke with BLU has since shared a link to the .zip file that supposedly fixes the issue, but it's not entirely clear how it's supposed to be used. Our guess is that it needs to be flashed to the Life One X2 since there's no way to get past the password screen and to the OS itself, but since BLU hasn't made instructions for using the file public, we'd advise contacting the company directly and following its directions to ensure you don't screw up your phone even more.

It's certainly relieving that owners of a Life One X2 now have a way to actually use their phone once again, but if you ask me, being radio silent for almost a whole week with something like this is unacceptable.

