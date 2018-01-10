The Blocks modular smartwatch launched on Kickstarter in 2015 and is now available to purchase.

Back in 2015, smartwatches were in their golden age. The Apple Watch had just launched, Android Wear was still appealing and Pebble still existed. At the same time, a little company called Blocks launched a Kickstarter campaign for its modular smartwatch, with a promised ship date of May 2016.

May 2016 came and went, and the shipping date kept being pushed back. But now, the company is finally ready to ship its smartwatch ecosystem. The Core smartwatch features notification support, fitness tracking, Alexa integration and even the ability to display the time. Users can then add on one of the following modules to expand functionality:

An environmental sensor for detecting temperature, air pressure and humidity.

A heart rate monitor.

An LED light that can be used as a flashlight or more obnoxious notifications.

A smart button that can be programmed to perform certain tasks in certain connected apps.

A GPS.

An extra battery for 25% longer charge.

If all goes well, Blocks will develop new modules including a fingerprint sensor, air quality monitor, flash memory module and a bone conduction speaker. The Core of the Blocks ecosystem comes in either a black or silver casing, with either a black or red strap. Each module costs $35. The Blocks smartwatch runs a proprietary OS and is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

