Woot is currently offering Blink XT home security cameras with prices from just $30. After its new line of Blink XT2 cameras came out, Amazon discontinued the original Blink XT which means sales like this are the only way to pick up the 1st-gen devices these days.

Blink XT cameras are highly-rated by existing owners, so just because the new version has caused the previous-gen to drop in price, it doesn't mean you should be put off. In fact, the Blink XT and XT2 use the same sync module hub so you can mix and match the two generations.

Home safe home Blink XT Home Security Camera Systems Blink XT cameras have motion detection, 1080p recording, and smart notifications. Check on your home in real-time from anywhere and Blink also offers free cloud storage. They are weather-resistant so you can monitor your home's surroundings. From $30 See at Woot

Blink XT security cameras have motion detection, up to 1080p instant recording, and smart notifications. You can check on your home in real-time from anywhere using the Blink app and Blink also offers free cloud storage for recorded video clips so you don't have to pay for a monthly subscription. They are super simple to set up and run wirelessly for two years on two included Lithium batteries. They are also weather-resistant so you can monitor your home's surroundings. Switch between LEDs or infrared vision to light up those surroundings or keep an eye out at night.

The 3-camera system is down to just $89.99 which is less than half what you would pay for it brand new and you can pick up individual add-on cameras for $29.99 apiece — that's less than half the price they sold for at Amazon, too. Also at Woot today is the Blink XT 2-camera set at $69.99.

If you're already set up and satisfied with Blink XT cameras, today's a great opportunity to protect more areas of your home. The XT2 adds additional battery life and improved motion detection, but prices start at $90 for individual add-on cameras so it's definitely worth considering the 1st-gen cameras on sale while you can still get them. Once they sell out, they'll be gone for good.

Woot offers the cameras in used condition with a few different cosmetic gradings, so be sure to take a look carefully at the condition. Since you're likely mounting these cameras outside or out of the way in your home, the condition isn't that much of a concern when you consider how cheap you're getting them for today.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, Prime Gaming, and much more. Amazon even has a page dedicated to exclusive members-only discounts.