BlackBerry Mobile promised it would make things right, and it has done just that.

In early June, a prominent YouTuber broke — nay, destroyed — a KEYone, and BlackBerry Mobile was forced to defend its new baby, a phone that had, until that point, been largely without controversy. The company promised it would make things right, and it has done just that.

It claimed that only a small number of people were experiencing issues with the KEYone's display detaching from its body like a chocolate bar, but nonetheless it was taking action to reinforce the component using additional adhesives.

Now, the company says that work is complete and better, stronger KEYones are rolling off the manufacturing lines and onto shelves. From the CrackBerry forums:

In a further effort to ensure all our BlackBerry Mobile customers and fans have an outstanding experience, we're implementing additional measures that add even greater strength and adhesive to the BlackBerry KEYone display. These new measures are already being implemented on new KEYone's and are beginning to hit our retailer and carrier inventories – and will continue to come in stock throughout the summer. If you've already purchased the BlackBerry KEYone, you're fully covered by our manufacturer's warranty, so if any issue arises, please contact us and we can help you with a warranty replacement if needed.

The last sentence is also worth noting, because the company is not proactively replacing functioning KEYones but is merely saying that, should damage to the screen occur, it is covered under warranty.

Top 8 things to love about the BlackBerry KEYone