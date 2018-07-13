The BlackBerry KEY2 is the best way to get your hardware keyboard fix in 2018, but if you're still rocking a KEYone, it looks like you'll soon be able to finally throw Oreo on it.
If you're registered for the BlackBerry Beta Zone, you should be receiving an email soon that highlights a couple big changes.
First off, BlackBerry's moving its beta testing program over to a new platform that's hosted by Centercode.
Secondly, the email also announced the following:
We're also happy to be starting an invitation-only beta program for Android Oreo on the BlackBerry KEYone. If you're a KEYone user, make sure to visit the new community and complete your profile to secure an invite.
It's interesting BlackBerry's even bothering with a beta considering that the KEY2 ships with Oreo out of the box, but even so, at least there's a way to upgrade the phone from the now stale-tasting Nougat.