There's been talk over the past few weeks about a possible successor to last year's BlackBerry KEYone, and thanks to an announcement from BlackBerry itself, we now know exactly when it's coming.
On May 11, BlackBerry's official Twitter account shared the following image —
🔑2⃣ 👀 pic.twitter.com/t4ZF9yGfhH— BlackBerry Mobile (@BBMobile) May 11, 2018
Along with the 🔑2⃣ emojis, a proper BlackBerry KEY2 logo can be seen underneath the "An Icon Reborn" tag.
Hands-on images of the KEY2 popped up earlier this month showing a pretty familiar design compared to the KEYone. There are subtle differences with the physical keyboard, but for the most part, this looks a lot like last year's phone. Considering just how well-built the KEYone was, however, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Combine that same design with updated specs for 2018, and I expect we'll have a lot of happy campers.
BlackBerry will announce the KEY2 on June 7 in New York and we'll be sure to share more information as soon as we get it.