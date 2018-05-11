There's been talk over the past few weeks about a possible successor to last year's BlackBerry KEYone , and thanks to an announcement from BlackBerry itself, we now know exactly when it's coming.

Along with the 🔑2⃣ emojis, a proper BlackBerry KEY2 logo can be seen underneath the "An Icon Reborn" tag.

Hands-on images of the KEY2 popped up earlier this month showing a pretty familiar design compared to the KEYone. There are subtle differences with the physical keyboard, but for the most part, this looks a lot like last year's phone. Considering just how well-built the KEYone was, however, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Combine that same design with updated specs for 2018, and I expect we'll have a lot of happy campers.

BlackBerry will announce the KEY2 on June 7 in New York and we'll be sure to share more information as soon as we get it.

