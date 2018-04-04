Snap Inc. – the parent company behind Snapchat – is being sued by BlackBerry over digital messaging patents it's supposedly infringed on. These patents are owned by BlackBerry and were used to help create the company's once-iconic BBM messaging service.

BlackBerry's accusing Snap Inc. of infringing on six patents that were filed between 2012 and 2014, and two of them are the same ones that Facebook reportedly infringed on, too.

Just about a month ago, BlackBerry targeted Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp with similar claims of all three companies copying its work.

Snap Inc. has yet to comment on the matter, and if you want to read more into the fine details, the case is named as BlackBerry Ltd. v. Snap Inc., 18-cv-02693 with the United States District Court at the Central District of California in Los Angeles.

