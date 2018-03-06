Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are three of the biggest names in the social media space, and they're all being sued by BlackBerry for infringing on patents the company holds for its BlackBerry Messenger app.

BlackBerry officially filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA, and the company is requesting that the claims are heard by a jury in court.

The lawsuit measures in at a hefty 117-pages, and it claims that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp: