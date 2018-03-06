Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are three of the biggest names in the social media space, and they're all being sued by BlackBerry for infringing on patents the company holds for its BlackBerry Messenger app.
BlackBerry officially filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA, and the company is requesting that the claims are heard by a jury in court.
The lawsuit measures in at a hefty 117-pages, and it claims that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp:
Created mobile messaging applications that co-opt BlackBerry's innovations, using a number of the innovative security, user interface, and functionality enhancing features that made BlackBerry's products such a critical and commercial success in the first place.
Facebook has already announced that it'll be contesting the lawsuit, with the company's Deputy General Counsel, Paul Grewal, saying:
BlackBerry's suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business. Having abandoned its efforts to innovate, BlackBerry is now looking to tax the innovation of others. We intend to fight.
What do you expect to come out of this?