Thanks to the guidance of TCL, the BlackBerry brand once again has its place in the smartphone market. Following the release of the KEYone and Motion , BlackBerry and TCL are now taking time to focus their efforts on building up brand awareness with the launch of the BlackBerry Smartphone Fan League.

To join the Fan League, simply head to its website, log in with either Facebook or Twitter, and you'll then be able to participate in various challenges. These challenges include things like re-sharing social posts from BlackBerry Mobile, creating your own BlackBerry-related content, taking surveys, and recruiting other people to join the League.

As you complete these challenges, you'll earn points. As these points build up, you can redeem them for things like BlackBerry hats, mugs, laptop bags, and even brand-new phones. There's a weekly prize bundle giveaway where you can win one of two prize bundles, as well as a monthly sweepstake where you can be entered to win a new BlackBerry KEYone or Motion.

Per the Global General Manager of TCL's BlackBerry Mobile Division, Alain Lejeune –