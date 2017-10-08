What's inside the BlackBerry Motion?

There's a new BlackBerry coming to town, the Motion, and while it's not quite as noteworthy as the return-of-the-keyboard KEYone, it's a nice mid-range handset with some interesting features.

With a 5.5-inch HD display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 4000mAh battery and waterproofing, there's a lot to like here.

Here's the full spec sheet.