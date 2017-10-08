What's inside the BlackBerry Motion?
There's a new BlackBerry coming to town, the Motion, and while it's not quite as noteworthy as the return-of-the-keyboard KEYone, it's a nice mid-range handset with some interesting features.
With a 5.5-inch HD display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 4000mAh battery and waterproofing, there's a lot to like here.
Here's the full spec sheet.
|Category
|KEYone
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.5-inch, 1920x1080
IPS LCD
403ppi
DragonTrail Glass
Nano-diamond anti-scratch coating
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Octa-core 2.00GHz
Adreno 506 GPU
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Expandable
|microSD up to 2TB
|Rear Camera
|12MP (1.55 micron) f/2.0, PDAF
dual-tone LED flash
HDR, 4K, 30fps
|Front Camera
|8MP f/2.2
1.12-micron pixels
Selfie flash
1080p/30 video
|Battery
|4000mAh
non-removable
|Charging
|Quick Charge 3.0
USB-C
|Water resistance
|Yes, IP67
|Security
|DTEK security suite
FIPS 140-2 Full Disk Encryption
Android For Work, Google Play for Work
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 5GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC
GPS, GLONASS
|BBD100-1
|LTE Home: B1/ 3/ 7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41
LTE Roaming: B2/4/5/12/13/17/19/39
|BBD100-2
|LTE Home: B2/4/5/7/12/13/17/29/30/66
LTE Roaming: B1/3/8//20/28/38/39/40/41
|BBD100-6
|LTE Home: B1/ 3/ 7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41
LTE Roaming: B2/4/5/12/13/17/19/39
Dual SIM capability
|Dimensions
|155.7 mm x 75.4 mm x 8.13 mm
|Weight
|tbd
