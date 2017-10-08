What's inside the BlackBerry Motion?

There's a new BlackBerry coming to town, the Motion, and while it's not quite as noteworthy as the return-of-the-keyboard KEYone, it's a nice mid-range handset with some interesting features.

With a 5.5-inch HD display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 4000mAh battery and waterproofing, there's a lot to like here.

Here's the full spec sheet.

Category KEYone
Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Display 5.5-inch, 1920x1080
IPS LCD
403ppi
DragonTrail Glass
Nano-diamond anti-scratch coating
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Octa-core 2.00GHz
Adreno 506 GPU
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB
Expandable microSD up to 2TB
Rear Camera 12MP (1.55 micron) f/2.0, PDAF
dual-tone LED flash
HDR, 4K, 30fps
Front Camera 8MP f/2.2
1.12-micron pixels
Selfie flash
1080p/30 video
Battery 4000mAh
non-removable
Charging Quick Charge 3.0
USB-C
Water resistance Yes, IP67
Security DTEK security suite
FIPS 140-2 Full Disk Encryption
Android For Work, Google Play for Work
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 5GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC
GPS, GLONASS
BBD100-1 LTE Home: B1/ 3/ 7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41
LTE Roaming: B2/4/5/12/13/17/19/39
BBD100-2 LTE Home: B2/4/5/7/12/13/17/29/30/66
LTE Roaming: B1/3/8//20/28/38/39/40/41
BBD100-6 LTE Home: B1/ 3/ 7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41
LTE Roaming: B2/4/5/12/13/17/19/39
Dual SIM capability
Dimensions 155.7 mm x 75.4 mm x 8.13 mm
Weight tbd