It's not available in the U.S., but Canadians can now purchase a BB Motion.

Although SaskTel was the first to go live with orders for the BlackBerry Motion in Canada, Bell, TELUS, and Koodo have now also got the all-new BlackBerry Motion added to their lineups. Pricing is pretty standard across all retailers offering the Motion but here's the breakdown.

Bell

$0.00 - 2-year term - Requires a minimum of 1 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $70/mo. per user.

$99.99 - 2-year term - Requires a minimum of 1 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $60/mo. per user.

$599.99 - No term

TELUS

$0 - Starting at $95 per month a 2-year plan

$100 - Starting at $85 per month a 2-year plan

$605 - No term pricing

Koodo

$100 + $21 Tab charge for 24 months

$245 + $15 Tab charge for 24 months

$365 + $10 Tab charge for 24 months

$605 No term pricing

The BlackBerry Motion is live on all the sites right now for consumer accounts, while Bell and TELUS also have business customer options available. If you're looking to pick your BlackBerry Motion up in store, remember select Bell, TELUS, and SaskTel stores will have it available while Koodo is only offering the Motion online. With the sites now live, let us know if you placed your order yet in the comments!

See at Bell See at SaskTel See at TELUS See at Koodo

BlackBerry Motion Specs and Features

More BlackBerry Motion First Look Videos