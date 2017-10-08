BlackBerry Mobile has a new phone and it looks a lot like the KEYone, but without its most important feature.

It's been an open secret that TCL, the company behind the newly-revived BlackBerry handset brand, has been working on another device for a fall launch. Dubbed 'Krypton', the phone was expected to eschew a hardware keyboard for a traditional 16:9 touchscreen, emphasizing BlackBerry's security prowess, stable software, and excellent battery life.

That phone is now official. The phone will come to market as the BlackBerry Motion, and it resembles the popular KEYone in many ways. The 5.5-inch Full HD LCD display is pretty standard for this price range — the phone will debut for the equivalent of around $450 — while inside the Snapdragon 625 SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 4000mAh battery, and IP67 water resistance. There's also a 12MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a front fingerprint sensor. It launches with the same version of Android 7.1 that came with the KEYone.

The phone will only be available in select markets at first, and North America isn't one of them. BB Mobile says that Middle Eastern markets like the UAE and Saudi Arabia will sell the phone shortly for the equivalent of $460 USD.

Interested? Check out CrackBerry for more coverage of the new device.

BlackBerry Motion specs