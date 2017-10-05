BlackBerry Mobile's next phone won't have a keyboard, but it will have a huge battery.

According to known leaker Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks, the device formerly known as Krypton will be released as BlackBerry Motion.

The phone has been making its way through certifications and is largely expected to be announced at some point this month based on comments from François Mahieu, head of global sales for TCL. When it comes to specs, here's what is currently rumored:

Snapdragon 625 (or newer 626) processor

Full HD 1920X1080 display

4GB of RAM

4000mAh Battery

Home button with built-in fingerprint scanner

IP67 water and dust-resistant

Needless to say, we'll have to wait and see how accurate the spec rumors pan out but feel free to let us know in the comments what you think about how it's shaping up and what you think of the BlackBerry Motion name, everyone always has strong opinions about the names the devices end up with, so let's hear it.