BlackBerry Mobile's next phone won't have a keyboard, but it will have a huge battery.
According to known leaker Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks, the device formerly known as Krypton will be released as BlackBerry Motion.
The phone has been making its way through certifications and is largely expected to be announced at some point this month based on comments from François Mahieu, head of global sales for TCL. When it comes to specs, here's what is currently rumored:
- Snapdragon 625 (or newer 626) processor
- Full HD 1920X1080 display
- 4GB of RAM
- 4000mAh Battery
- Home button with built-in fingerprint scanner
- IP67 water and dust-resistant
Needless to say, we'll have to wait and see how accurate the spec rumors pan out but feel free to let us know in the comments what you think about how it's shaping up and what you think of the BlackBerry Motion name, everyone always has strong opinions about the names the devices end up with, so let's hear it.
Reader comments
Finally a blackberry android I don't mind having.
Would be great if they released a dual sim version.
Never owned a bb because of the small keys but this is looking nice indeed especially spec wise. But lose the home button!
Haven't had a Blackberry since the Z10, which was awesome! Really looking forward to how this one turns out. Very interested in it.
Never been a Blackberry fan but of all the releases lately, this is by far the nicest
Looks like they traded the keyboard for water resistance and improved on everything that made the keyone great (especially the battery). This phone is going to last for days
Im not one to *itch and moan about processing power but I hope the price is reflective of that.
That's a great looking phone. The processor is solidly midrange so maybe the price will be low enough to buy without taking out a loan. Nah with the high end scaring the hell out of a thousand dollars this beauty will prob still be $500.
Tried the Keyone but didnt like the smaller screen size. Going to buy this phone asap! Dont mind the less than top of the line specs in return for what will be incredible battery life!!!
It's great that TCL is sticking with the energy-efficient 6xx series of SoCs, but I really hope they move on from the 625. There's no reason for them not to be on the 626 or 653 at this point.
I love the aesthetics of the asymmetrical curves at the top and bottom. I'm not in the "all bezels are bad" faction, but the bottom bezel does seem unnecessarily tall.
Will it have better antenna than the KeyOne. Living in a poor signal area made it a non starter for me.
Mind you, if truth be told, I think I'm secretly waiting for a Passport type power house with the big specs to make me jump from the Majestic Z30.
Bezels!!!!!!...i see bezels
Sorry, I like most of this but I will never deal with a built in hardware Nav Bar set up again. Hope this is not how this is to function but by the picture it looks it.
Love the looks and the name . . Headphone jack . . Courage! ;-)