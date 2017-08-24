The all black Blackberry KEYOne will soon be available for AT&T customers.

A few months after its release, the Blackberry KEYOne was updated with slightly better internals and an all black paint job, though only intended for the India. Soon, U.S. customers will be able to purchase the device.

AT&T has announced it will begin carrying a Space Black device starting September 1. Customers will be able to pick up the cool color for $16.67 per month for 30 months, totaling $500.

While the version sold in India had a bump to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the version sold by AT&T is just a snazzy new paint job. Like the original version, the black variant includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device uses the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and software based on Android 7.1.1 as the standard version.

