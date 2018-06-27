With the BlackBerry KEY2 out in the wild, KEYone owners might feel the urge to upgrade to BlackBerry's latest and greatest. However, if you hold on to your KEYone for just a little longer, it'll soon get a new lease on life.

Starting Thursday, June 28, Canadian carrier Rogers will begin rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo to the BlackBerry KEYone.

This is the first and only Oreo announcement we've heard for the phone so far, but if Rogers is ready to start pushing the new software out, there's reason to believe that other models of the KEYone will receive Oreo updates soon, too.

In addition to 8.0 Oreo, Rogers' upgrade schedule notes that this June 28 update will also bring Wi-Fi calling to the KEYone.